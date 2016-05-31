LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TD V8 Vogue SE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Santorini Black with Ivory Premium Leather, 1 Former Owner with Full L/Rover and Specialist Service History(6 stamps), Stunning example! EXTRA'S FITTED:- Grand black lacquer trim, Brand New 22" Autobiography Turbine style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade, Autobiography grill & side vents, Privacy glass, Mud flaps, Side steps, Contrast stitching, Premium carpet mats. VOGUE SE FEATURES:- Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof, Bi Xenon headlights with LED running lights, Park distance sensors with rear view camera, Powerfold door mirrors, Rain sensor with auto headlights activation, Navigation and hybrid TV system, Personal telephone integration with Bluetooth and voice recognition, Portable audio system, iPod connection lead, DAB Digital radio, Logic 7 Hi-fi Harmon Kardon system, Adaptive Cruise control, Homelink, Electric front seats with memory function, Heated & cooled front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Gearshift paddles, Climate control + much more! **THIS STUNNING SE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - F/S/H carried out @ 8k, 20k, 27k, 34k, 41k and 49k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On Brand New 22" Turbine style alloy wheels and tyres upgrade : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : x2 Keys! **NATIONWIDE DELIVERY** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.