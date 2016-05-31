LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TD V8 Autobiography 5dr Auto

Accessories

Orkney Grey with Perforated semi-aniline leather - Saddle/Jet, 1 Former Owner with Full L/Rover Service History (6 Stamps). EXTRA'S FITTED:- Burr walnut trim, Jet leather headlining, Contrast stitching, Privacy glass, Mud flaps, Detachable tow bar, Illuminated tread plates with RR lettering, Full size spare, Electric rear seats with heated and cooled function, Logic 7 Hi-fi Harmon Kardon(19 speaker), Passenger seat memory, Heated wood and leather steering wheel, 4 zone climate control, Park heating with remote. STANDARD FEATURES:- Autobiography noble design pack, Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof, 20" Alloy wheels, Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights with LED's, Park distance sensors with rear view camera, Powerfold door mirrors, Dual view touch screen, Navigation and hybrid TV system, Bluetooth and voice recognition, Portable audio system, DAB Digital radio, Homelink, Adaptive cruise control, Heated and cooled front seats, Electric memory front seats, Gearshift paddles + Much More! **THIS STUNNING AUTOBIOGRAPHY WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Land Rover Service History (6 stamps and just serviced @ 47k miles) : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Yokohama tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.