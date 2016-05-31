loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 TD V8 Autobiography 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 TD V8 Autobiography 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: GREY

Orkney Grey with Perforated semi-aniline leather - Saddle/Jet, 1 Former Owner with Full L/Rover Service History (6 Stamps). EXTRA'S FITTED:- Burr walnut trim, Jet leather headlining, Contrast stitching, Privacy glass, Mud flaps, Detachable tow bar, Illuminated tread plates with RR lettering, Full size spare, Electric rear seats with heated and cooled function, Logic 7 Hi-fi Harmon Kardon(19 speaker), Passenger seat memory, Heated wood and leather steering wheel, 4 zone climate control, Park heating with remote. STANDARD FEATURES:- Autobiography noble design pack, Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof, 20" Alloy wheels, Adaptive Bi Xenon headlights with LED's, Park distance sensors with rear view camera, Powerfold door mirrors, Dual view touch screen, Navigation and hybrid TV system, Bluetooth and voice recognition, Portable audio system, DAB Digital radio, Homelink, Adaptive cruise control, Heated and cooled front seats, Electric memory front seats, Gearshift paddles + Much More! **THIS STUNNING AUTOBIOGRAPHY WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Land Rover Service History (6 stamps and just serviced @ 47k miles) : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Yokohama tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.

  • Ad ID
    411957
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
£28,995

Kaim Park Garage
Bathgate, EH481EP, West Lothian
United Kingdom

