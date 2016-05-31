LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54257 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Lane departure warning system, Rear camera wash, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover Vogue is finished in Santorini Black with an Ivory Ebony interior.
Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017