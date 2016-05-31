loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE 4dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54257 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, 360 degree Park Distance Control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Lane departure warning system, Rear camera wash, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover Vogue is finished in Santorini Black with an Ivory Ebony interior.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417882
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    54257 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4400
  • Engine Model
    4400
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£49,000

Grange Land Rover Woodford
London, E182QL, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!