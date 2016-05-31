LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr - DEPLOYABLE SIDE STEPS Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SDV8 Vogue 4dr - DEPLOYABLE SIDE STEPS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: 4400 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth mobile phone connection, InControl secure, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Lane departure warning system, Rear camera wash, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, InControl protect, Radio/CD, USB connection,Finished in Carpathian Grey with an Ebony leather interior, Fitted with some fantastic equipment including Sliding Panoramic Roof, Full Size Spare wheel and Electrically deploy-able towbar.
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017