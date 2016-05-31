Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue, 23" Zeus Diamond Cut Overfinch Alloys, Sliding Pan Roof, Privacy Glass, Factory Rear Seat Entertainment, Adaptive Xenons, Navigation, Front and Rear Winged Headrests, Meridian Sound System.

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this stunning Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Vogue with an outstanding specification with the addition of 23" genuine Overfinch Diamond Cut Zeus Alloy Wheels. Finished in special order Mariana Black Premium Metallic with Full Cirrus Leather Upholstery and Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. Originally ordered for our Managing Director when new this is a cherished example we know well and benefits from genuine 23" Diamond Cut Overfinch Zeus Alloy Wheels, Sliding Glass Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind , Privacy Glass, Atlas Side Vents, Dual View Screen, DAB, TV, Factory Twin Screen Rear Seat Entertainment, Adaptive Xenon Headlights with High Beam Assist and LED Signature Running Lights, Front and Rear Winged Headrests, Front Fog Lights, Terrain Response 2, HDD Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Meridian Sound System, Electric Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Leather and Grand Black Lacquer Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Heated Front and Rear Seats and much more. Sup