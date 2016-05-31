Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Overfinch, 23 Inch Overfinch Xenon Alloy Wheels in Gloss Black with Red Calipers, Overfinch Carbon Fibre Exterior Styling, Overfinch Carbon Fibre Grille, Full Overfinch Soltaire Bridge of Weir Leather Interior, Panoramic Ro

loading Loading please wait....
car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this truly exceptional Range Rover SDV8 Overfinch. Finished in Fuji White with Contrast Santorini Black Roof with Full Overfinch Carbon Fibre Body Styling Package Comprising of Complete Front Bumper with Exposed Carbon Fibre Air Intakes, Integrated LED Day Time Running Lights, Rear Bumper Assembly with Exposed Carbon Fibre Insert, Cast Overfinch Engraved Exhaust Tips and Carbon Fibre Roof Spoiler, The Interior is finished with Full Overfinch Solitaire Quilted Ebony Bridge of Weir Leather Upholstery with Cirrus contrast Piping and Stitch Extended Leather to the Door Cards, Front Armrest and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. An exceptional specification includes 23" Overfinch Gloss Black Xenon Alloy Wheels with Red Calipers, Carbon Fibre Front Grille finished with Overfinch Lettering to Bonnet and Bootid, Body Coloured Side Mouldings, additional options including Sliding Glass Panoramic Sunroof, Electric Front Seats with Memory for Driver and Passenger, Massage Front Seats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Winged Headrests to Front and Rear, Heated and Cooled Rear Seats, Privacy Gla

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403132
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    34300 mi
£72,900

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

