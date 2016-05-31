loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography Lwb 4Dr Auto Diesel Estate

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 Sdv8 Autobiography Lwb 4Dr Auto Diesel Estate Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Premium metallic - Carpathian grey

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, 1 Owner, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Acoustic windscreen, Roll stability control, Adaptive dynamics, Voice control system, Surround camera system, Push button starter, Dual view touch screen, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Diesel particulate filter...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401455
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£109,844

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!