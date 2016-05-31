LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography 4dr Auto

Accessories

Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake,Bluetooth mobile phone connection,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Dynamic response,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,HDD Premium navigation including voice control and TMC with touch screen,Power tailgate,Push button starter,Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor,Service interval indicator,Surround camera system,Trip computer with selectable speed limit warning,Bluetooth audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Digital TV,Radio/CD,USB connection,Acoustic windscreen,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Automatic self levelling headlights,Body coloured bumpers,Daytime running lights,Electric heated; adjustable; folding and auto dimming door mirrors with memory + approach lamps,Follow me home headlights,Front fog lights,Headlight washers,Heated rear window,Heated windscreen,High beam assist,Illuminated tread plates with Autobiography lettering,LED rear lamps,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,Twin exhaust tailpipe,12V power point in luggage area,4 zone climate control,Centre cooler storage box,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Electric adjustable steering column,Folding rear seats,Front & rear carpet mats with contrast edging and metal corners,Front and rear cupholders,Front and rear winged headrest,Front centre armrest,Front seat back map pockets,Grab handles,Heated front seats,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Lockable glovebox,Luggage compartment lighting,Multi function steering wheel,Parking heating with remote,Semi-aniline leather upholstery,Soft close doors,Through load facility,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock brake system,Auto lock system when vehicle in motion,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,Driver and passenger airbags,Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Brake Assist,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent control,Power child locks,Roll stability control,Trailer stability assist,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm,Remote centr