loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography, 22 Inch Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Factory Rear Seat Entertainment, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Electric Deployable Towbar, Sliding Glass Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise, Satellite Navigation, One Owner

Map

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented One Owner Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Santorini Black Metallic complimented with Ivory Leather Head Lining, Ivory Semi Analine Soft Leather Upholstery and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This outstanding and beautifully looked after example comes with a huge specification to include 22" Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Factory Rear Seat Entertainment, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Electrically Deployable Towbar, Sliding Glass Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Blind Spot Monitor, Multi-Function Heated Leather and Grand Black Lacquer Steering Wheel, Electric Heated and Cooled Massaging Front Seats with Memory, Dual View, TV, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Meridian Sound System, Front Cooler box, Heated and Cooled Electric Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Atlas Side Vents, Reversing Camera, Surround Cameras, Privacy Glass, Keyless, Electric Steering Column, Electric Tailgate, Electr

Accessories

land-rover range-rover 4400cc sdv8 autobiography 22 inch diamond turned alloy-wheels factory rear seat entertainment electric deployable side-steps tow-bar sliding glass panoramic roof adaptive cruise-control sat-nav 1-owner black bluetooth ipod leather metallic parking-sensor privacy-glass television xenon 2017 hands-free mp3 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410420
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    5615 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£85,900

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!