LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography, 22 Inch Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Factory Rear

22 Inch Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Factory Rear Seat Entertainment, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Electric Deployable Towbar, Sliding Glass Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Multi-Function Heated Leather and Grand Black Lacquer Steering Wheel, Electric Heated and Cooled Massaging Front Seats with Memory,Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this beautifully presented One Owner Range Rover 4.4 SDV8 Autobiography. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Santorini Black Metallic complimented with Ivory Leather Head Lining, Ivory Semi Analine Soft Leather Upholstery and finished with Grand Black Lacquer Interior Inlays. This outstanding and beautifully looked after example comes with a huge specification to include 22'' Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Factory Rear Seat Entertainment, Electric Deployable Side Steps, Electrically Deployable Towbar, Sliding Glass Panoramic Roof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth with Audio Streaming, Blind Spot Monitor, Multi-Function Heated Leather and Grand Black Lacquer Steering Wheel, Electric Heated and Cooled Massaging Front Seats with Memory, Dual View, TV, DAB Radio with iPod Connection and Meridian Sound System, Front Cooler box, Heated and Cooled Electric Rear Seats, Soft Close Doors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Atlas Side Vents, Reversing Camera, Surround Cameras, Privacy Glass, Keyless, Electric Steering Column, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Screen, Xenon Headlights plus much more. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the UK so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared