LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Vogue SE Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Vogue SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2785 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Cruise control, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Keyless entry, Full size spare wheel, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured roof, DualView touchscreen, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Drive Pack, Front airbags, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Navigation system, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Single point entry, Two-speed electronic transfer box, Winter wiper park position

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416010
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2785 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
£99,990

Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom

