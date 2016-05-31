LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15881 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Blue

Loire Blue, Leather, Ivory seats, Ivory/Espresso colourway, 22'' alloy wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Adaptive Dynamics, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, DualView touchscreen, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric memory seats, Lane Departure Warning, Perpendicular Park Assist, Privacy + Infra-Red Reflective glass, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, 10 inch Rear Seat Entertainment, Closing vehicle sensing, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital TV receiver, Double locking + soft door close, Front and rear park distance sensors, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Heated wood/leather multi-function steering wheel, Infrared reflective windscreen, Keyless entry, Massage seat with adjustable seat bolster, Reverse traffic detection, Signature Entertainment Pack, Exterior Pack, Park heating with remote control, Active roll control, All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Contrast stitching, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Sliding panoramic roof, Vehicle tilt sensor, Park Distance Control - front, Rear axle open differential, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 24), Twin-speed transfer box, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Anti-lock braking system, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, SOS Assistance Call, Stop/start technology, 8-speed automatic transmission, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Four-zone climate control, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear climate seats, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message C

  • Ad ID
    411209
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15881 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

