LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SDV8 (339hp) Autobiography Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10000 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Power-assisted steering, Surround Camera System, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Say What You See' voice control, 8 inch high resolution DualView touchscreen, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Terrain Response 2, Volumetric protection (alarm), 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Climate front seats, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Four-zone climate control, Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Wi-Fi, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Queue Assist, Reactive Grounding Response, Rear climate seats, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017