LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SD V8 Vogue SE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SD V8 Vogue SE 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12100 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: White
White, Panoramic roof, Black pack, Heads up display, Meridian audio system, Surround camera, Heated steering wheel, Dual view, Park assist, Deployable tow bar, DAB digital radio, 5 seats, White paintwork with a Black leather interior, 22'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory and ventilated seats, Heated rear seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Reversing camera, Parking sensors, Adaptive cruise control, Xenon headlights, Keyless start/entry, Automatic terrain response, 4 Corner air suspension, Hill descent control, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Cool box, Bluetooth connectivity/media streaming, USB interface, AUX input, 3 zone climate control, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until March 2019, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 63,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017