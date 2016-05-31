loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SD V8 Vogue 4X4 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SD V8 Vogue 4X4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25900 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Black, Panoramic roof, Dual view, Heated steering wheel, TV Receiver, Meridian audio system, Fixed side steps, Reversing camera, Privacy glass, 5 seats, Black paintwork with Ebony/Ivory leather complemented with a Aluminium interior trim, 22'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory ventilated seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless start, Parking sensors, DAB digital radio, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Drive select, Intelligent safety, Hill descent control, Automatic hold, Automatic dual zone climate, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input. Electric steering column, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Power boot, Sat Nav, Sunroof, UK vehicle, Warranty until March 2019. All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 51,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
£51,990

GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

