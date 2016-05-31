loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography 4X4 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography 4X4 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 87000 Engine Size: 4367 Ext Color: White

White, FREE 128 POINT AA INSPECTION + FREE 12 MONTHS AA BREAKDOWN COVER + FREE 6 MONTHS PREMIER WARRANTY + FINANCE AVAILABLE, Full dealership history, Sliding Panoramic Roof inc. Power Blinds, Navigation - Premium, Off Road Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Heated Front Seats, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Digital Audio Broadcast Radio, 4 Zone Climate Control, Touch Screen/Dual View Tech./ Wireless Headphones, Electrical Towing Preparation, Metallic Paint, TV - Digital, Full TFT/LCD Instrument Cluster, USB Sockets, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder), Meridian Surround Sound Audio System (825W), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Heated Front Windscreen, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 21in 10 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 4 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Power Windows (Front and Rear) with Remote Power Locking (Global Close), Semi Aniline Leather, HPI CLEAR, VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS. 45,990 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    414982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    87000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4367
  • Engine Model
    4367
£45,990

Top Gear Motors (UK) Ltd (Wycombe)
High Wycombe, HP100HH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

