LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.0 V8 SE Station Wagon 5d 3950cc

Type: Used Year: 1996 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.0 V8 SE Station Wagon 5d 3950cc Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 108000 Engine Size: 3950 Ext Color: Red

Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Electric sunroof, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Power assisted steering, Remote Central Locking, Full Service History,A LOVELY OLD TRUCK KNIGHTFIRE RED WITH CREAM LEATHER VERY RARE MANUAL VERSION FACTORY FITTED SUNROOF 17/07/2018 MOT VERY VERY NICE AND DRIVES VERY WELL 2999 MILES 12 SERVICES

  • Ad ID
    420642
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    108000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3950
  • Engine Model
    3950
£2,999

Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

