LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.0 V8 SE Station Wagon 5d 3950cc

Type: Used Year: 1996 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.0 V8 SE Station Wagon 5d 3950cc Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 108000 Engine Size: 3950 Ext Color: Red
Adjustable steering column, Air conditioning, Alarm, Alloys, Anti lock braking system, Central locking, Cruise control, Drivers airbag, Electric mirrors, Electric seats, Electric sunroof, Folding rear seats, Front Electric windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather seats, Metallic Paint, Power assisted steering, Remote Central Locking, Full Service History,A LOVELY OLD TRUCK KNIGHTFIRE RED WITH CREAM LEATHER VERY RARE MANUAL VERSION FACTORY FITTED SUNROOF 17/07/2018 MOT VERY VERY NICE AND DRIVES VERY WELL 2999 MILES 12 SERVICES
Carriage Co
Droitwich, WR98LD, Worcestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017