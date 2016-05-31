loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.0 V8 HSE SUV 5dr Petrol Automatic (385 g/km, 182 bhp)

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 4.0 V8 HSE SUV 5dr Petrol Automatic (385 g/km, 182 bhp) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 72800 Engine Size: 3950 Ext Color: Green

Accessories

Green, RARE HSE WITH LOW MILEAGE FOR THE YEAR, HUGE SPEC, FULL LEATHER, MOT JANUARY 2018. 8 SERVICE STAMPS. 2 KEYS. A RARE FUTURE INVESTMENT, BEST COLOUR, DOG GUARD, TOW BAR, WINDOW BLINDS REAR, HPI CLEAR P/X WELCOME., Electric Sunroof, Sunroof Electric, Seats Heated (Driver), Alarm, Computer, Electric Memory Seats, Hurricane 18in Alloy Wheels, Premium ICE (Over Mid-Line). 5 seats, FIXED PRICES. ADDITIONAL FEES APPLY. STANDARD AUCTION TERMS APPLY. PART EXCHANGE WECOME., 2,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3950
  • Engine Model
    3950
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£2,995

buyitnowcarauction.com
LU56JQ, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!