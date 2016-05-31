LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 4.0 V8 HSE 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Blue, A nice 2001 P38 Range Rover, done 150,000 miles, lots of history, inc full service book. , 4L V8 petrol. Full cream leather arm chair leather in good condition, Heated front seats, Two keys, Drives very well, She pulls like a train, Tow bar, Harman/Kardon stereo, Upgrades - Oxford Leather Pack, Privacy Glass to Rear of B Post, 5+ owners, Next MOT due 15/02/2018, Full service history, Good bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof Electric, Electric Sunroof, Seats Heated (Driver), Electric Memory Seats, Computer, Alarm, Hurricane 18in Alloy Wheels, Premium ICE (Over Mid-Line). 5 seats, TRADE SALE, NO WARRANTIES IMPLIED OF GIVEN ON THIS VEHICLE, ALTHOUGH THATS NOT TO SAY THERE IS ANYTHING WRONG WITH HER, SHE DRIVES EXTREMELY WELL AND LOOKS VERY GOOD CONDITION FOR HER AGE, BUT DUE TO HER AGE AND MILES WE ARE NOT SELLING WITH A WARRANTY. ALTHOUGH ANY INSPECTION IS WELCOME., PX WELCOME, FINANCE AVAILABLE, CARD PAYMENT ACCEPTED, 1,490 p/x welcome