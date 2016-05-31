LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.6 TDV8 Vogue SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.6 TDV8 Vogue SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100654 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Climate control windscreen, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' lacquer extended wood veneer, Design Pack, DVD screen, First aid kit, Paint finish: metallic, Premium leather heated multi-function steering wheel, Warning triangle, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Driver & passenger side airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric sunroof, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), harman/kardon Premium audio system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, High mounted rear stop lamp, Hybrid television system, Power adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017