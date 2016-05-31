loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.6 TDV8 Vogue SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.6 TDV8 Vogue SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100654 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Climate control windscreen, Privacy glass, 'Grand Black' lacquer extended wood veneer, Design Pack, DVD screen, First aid kit, Paint finish: metallic, Premium leather heated multi-function steering wheel, Warning triangle, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Climate control, Driver & passenger side airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric sunroof, Electronic Brake Assist (EBA), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), harman/kardon Premium audio system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Park distance control (PDC), Personal telephone integration, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlamps, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, High mounted rear stop lamp, Hybrid television system, Power adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    408316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100654 mi
  • Doors
    4
£17,989

Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

