LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.6 TDV8 VOGUE SE 5d AUTO 272 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.6 TDV8 VOGUE SE 5d AUTO 272 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 3628 Ext Color: GREY

THIS RANGE ROVER HAS IT ALL!!, TOP SPEC WITH SAT NAV REAR CAMERA , SUNROOF REAR DVD SCREENS, SIDE STEPS UPGRADED ALLOYS, FSH...MUST BE SEEN!!!!!!!!!!!1 Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash , Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dipping Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point , Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver, Seats Heated - Front/Rear, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Speakers - Fourteen, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls , Sunroof Electric , Telephone Equipment , Tinted Glass , Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    420655
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3628
  • Engine Model
    3628
£13,950

Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

