LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.6 TDV8 VOGUE 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.6 TDV8 VOGUE 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 57000 Engine Size: 3630 Ext Color: Grey

Alloy Wheels, Colour Coded Bumpers, Colour Coded Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Wash Wipe, Towbar, Sidesteps, Privacy Glass, ABS, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Immobiliser, Computer, Central Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Full Airbags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Electric Sunroof, Electric Windows, Headlight Washers, Heated Front Screen, Heated Seats, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Head Rests, Smart Windscreen Wipers, CD Player, CD Multiplayer, TV, DVD, Full Service History, 12 Months MOT, Leather upholstery, Any Inspection Welcome, Warranty, High level brake light, Xenon Lights, Bluetooth,

  • Ad ID
    412936
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    57000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3630
  • Engine Model
    3630
