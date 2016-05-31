LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 VOGUE SE [PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DUAL VIEW SCREEN] Auto

Accessories

One Owner,Full Land Rover Service History,Panoramic Sunroof,21inch Alloy Wheels,18 - Way Front Memory Seats,Digital TV,Dual View Touch Screen,Four Zone Climate Control,Remote Park Heat With Timed Climate,Euro Satellite Navigation,Heated and Cooled Seats,Heated Rear Seats,Meridian Surround Sound,Soft-Close Automatic Doors,Bluetooth,Santorini Metallic Black With Leather Extended And Alston Ebony Headlining, One Owner, Full Land Rover Service History, Panoramic Sunroof, Digital TV, Dual View Screen, 21inch Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels, Remote Park Heat With Timed Climate, Meridian Surround System, 4 Zone Climate Control, Front Heated/ Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Euro Satellite Navigation, Off Road Navigation, 18-Way Front Memory Seats, Front And Rear Parking Sensors With Rear View Camera, Privacy Glass, Premium Metallic Paint, Winged Headrests For Front And Rear, Soft Closing Doors, Fridge In Centre Console, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Tailgate, Electric Folding Mirrors, Voice Control, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Heated Windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Perimetric/ Volumetric Alarm, Part Exchange Welcome, Competitive Finance, HP, Lease Purchase, GAP/RTI, SMART, F1 Williams Ceramic Paint and Interior Protection Available, Part Exchange Welcome, HPI Clear, Free Delivery To Mainland UK (Terms Apply). No hidden charges, we do not charge admin fees for our vehicles.