LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 Vogue SE 4dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Vogue SE 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19802 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

HDD Premium navigation including voice control, TMC with touch screen and media storage, Digital TV, Adaptive cruise control with queue assist and intelligent emergency brake, Bluetooth audio streaming, Bluetooth mobile phone connection, Rear camera wash, DAB Digital radio, Heated door mirrors, Dynamic route guidance, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Gesture tailgate, InControl secure, Push button starter, Radio/CD, InControl protect, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, LED rear lamps, High beam assist, Heated windscreen, Headlight washers, Electric heated, adjustable, folding and auto dimming door mirrors with memory + approach lamps, Door/quarter lights in toughened plate glass, Daytime running lights, Automatic headlamp activation, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Acoustic windscreen, Auto self levelling headlights, Heated leather steering wheel, Soft close doors, Semi-aniline leather upholstery, Lockable glovebox, Front centre armrest, Auto lock system when vehicle in motion, Driver/front passenger head+thorax airbag, Roll stability control, Power child locks, Keyless entry, Perimetric and volumetric anti theft alarm, All terrain progress control, Adaptive dynamics, Terrain Response 2 Auto, Electronic air suspension/variable ride height

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414933
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19802 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
