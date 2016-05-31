LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 258 BHP

Accessories

Corris Grey with Cream leather, very high specification with thousands in cost options including contrasting Santorini Black panoramic glass roof, 22 inch alloys, side steps, Meridian Premium hi-fi, 4 zone climate A/C, solar privacy glass, full size spare wheel, front fogs. Plus Vogue luxury black piano finish, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, Sat Nav, reversing camera, Media inputs, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Digital TV, ASC cruise, terrain response, keyless drive+++. Only 18,000 miles from new just serviced & immaculate throughout. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.