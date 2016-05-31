loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 258 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 258 BHP Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Corris Grey with Cream leather, very high specification with thousands in cost options including contrasting Santorini Black panoramic glass roof, 22 inch alloys, side steps, Meridian Premium hi-fi, 4 zone climate A/C, solar privacy glass, full size spare wheel, front fogs. Plus Vogue luxury black piano finish, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, Sat Nav, reversing camera, Media inputs, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio, Digital TV, ASC cruise, terrain response, keyless drive+++. Only 18,000 miles from new just serviced & immaculate throughout. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£54,999

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

