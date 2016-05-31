loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Silver

1 previous owner full land rover service history 2 keys, Full leather interior, Hard Disc Drive (HDD) Navigation System, TMC (Dynamic Route Guidance), Off-Road Navigation, Cruise Control with Active Speed Limiter (ASL), 8 inch Touch-Screen, Three-Zone Climate Control, Start/Stop System, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors, Rear View Camera, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Heated Front and Rear Seats, Full TFT/LCD Instrument Cluster, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Meridian Audio System (380W), USB Sockets, Digital TV, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, 12 Way Drivers and Passenger Front Seats, Drivers Memory, Electric Windows, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm (Includes Battery Back Up Sounder), Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 20inch Five Split-Spoke Style 2 with Locking Wheel Nuts, Heated Front Windscreen. 5 seats, Silver, here we have a well maintained example with electric tow pack mud flaps pan roof . finished in Silver with Black full leather trim heated front and rear seats memory seats . sat nav media pack and the list goes on truly immaculate both inside and out may px, We are open 7 days Part exchange welcome Telephone 01924 480000 or 07866 487107 ask for john,

  • Ad ID
    411418
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    85000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£38,995

Mirfield Prestige
WF149DA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

