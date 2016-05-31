loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65277 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

1 Owner, Alloy Wheels 20", Television, Full Size Spare Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, Air Conditioning, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Front Park Distance Control, Push Button Start, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Fridge, DAB Radio, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Parking Camera, Split Tail Gate, Terrain Response, Powerlift Tailgate

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402722
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65277 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£41,991

Stratstone Land Rover Doncaster
Doncaster, DN24LR, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!