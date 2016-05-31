loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Automatic

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 Vogue 4dr Auto Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: White

Accessories

Acoustic windscreen, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auto self levelling headlights, Automatic headlamp activation, Body coloured bumpers, Daytime running lights, Door/quarter lights in toughened plate glass, Electric heated, adjustable, folding and auto dimming door mirrors with memory + approach lamps, Follow me home headlights, Headlight washers, Heated rear window, Heated windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power front/rear windows with global close, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Twin exhaust tailpipe, 12V accessory sockets - front and rear, 12V power point in luggage area, Centre cooler storage box, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Electric adjustable steering column, Folding rear seats, Front + rear carpet mats, Front and rear cupholders, Front centre armrest, Front seat back map pockets, Grab handles, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Lockable glovebox, Luggage compartment lighting, Multi function steering wheel, Oxford leather upholstery, Through load facility, Twin sunvisors

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401580
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£45,000

JCT600 SEAT Menston
Menston, LS296DE, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!