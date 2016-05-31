loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY AUTO 4WD

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 AUTOBIOGRAPHY AUTO 4WD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

ISOFix Anchor Point, MP3 Player Connection, Keyless Door Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Privacy/Tinted Glass, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Start Stop System, Speed Limiter, V5 Registration Document, Full Service History, 1 Owner, Xenon Headlights, Trailer Coupling, Traction Control, Satellite Navigation, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Radio, Particule Filter, Parking Sensors, MP3, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Four Wheel Drive, ESP, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Catalytic Converter, Bluetooth, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,HPI Clear, 1 Owner, Full Land Rover Service History, 2 Keys, New Tyres, Under Warranty, Excellent Condition, Massage Chair

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420206
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£60,000

Auto Smart
Birmingham, B120UP, West Midlands
United Kingdom

