LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4277 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK

Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DualView touchscreen, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Drive Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Front airbags, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Navigation system, Powered gesture tailgate, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Single point entry, Two-speed electronic transfer box, Winter wiper park position

  • Ad ID
    414886
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4277 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£68,990

Advantage Land Rover Basingstoke
RG216YH
United Kingdom

