LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43344 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Carpathian Grey
Leather, Cirrus seats, Ebony/Cirrus colourway, Cirrus headlining, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Exterior badging: 'Vogue SE', Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Meridian audio system (825W), Variant: Range Rover 'Vogue SE', 'Shadow Walnut' wood veneer, 21'' 'Delta Wing' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Bluetooth audio streaming, Paint finish: premium metallic, Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Sliding panoramic roof, Full size spare wheel, 'Say What You See' voice control, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Dynamics, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity
Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017