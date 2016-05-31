LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue SE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4837 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLACK
Heated front windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Navigation system, Powered gesture tailgate, Privacy glass, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DualView touchscreen, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 360-degree parking aid, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Drive Pack, Front airbags, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Interior mood lighting, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Semi-aniline leather seats (Style 16), Soft door close, Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Follow-me-home lighting, Single point entry, Two-speed electronic transfer box, Winter wiper park position
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017