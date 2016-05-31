loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25982 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Leather, Ebony, Black Design Pack, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), HDD Navigation System, Heated seats, Rear view camera, 'Grand Black' veneer, Ambience lighting, Black Pack, Bluetooth audio streaming, Double locking + soft door close, Extended 'Grand Black' veneer, Panoramic glass roof, 'Ebony' headlining, 'Ebony' premium headlining, Premium audio system Pack, 'Say What You See' voice control, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Drivetrain: Four-Wheel Drive (4WD), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Traction Control (ETC)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401545
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25982 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
£54,995

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG
United Kingdom

