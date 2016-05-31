loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3252 Engine Size: Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Land Rover Range Rover Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony, Adaptive Dynamics, Cruise control, Privacy glass, Black Pack, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Meridian sound system: 380W, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cooled front console, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Additional washer bottle, Two-speed electronic transfer box, Winter wiper park position

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416022
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3252 mi
  • Doors
    5
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

