LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3252 Engine Size: Ext Color: Corris Grey
Land Rover Range Rover Finished in Corris Grey Specification Includes Leather, Ebony, Adaptive Dynamics, Cruise control, Privacy glass, Black Pack, Digital TV receiver, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Touch Pro - 10 inch touchscreen, Meridian sound system: 380W, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electric windows, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cooled front console, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Additional washer bottle, Two-speed electronic transfer box, Winter wiper park position
Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017