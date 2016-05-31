LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TDV6 (258hp) Vogue Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14483 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
'Say What You See' voice control, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Meridian audio system (380W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Premium HDD Navigation, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, LED tail lamps, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Three-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Daytime running lights, Single point entry, Terrain Response system, Twin-speed low range transfer box
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017