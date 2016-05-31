loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD6 VOUGE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TD6 VOUGE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: Black

Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Coupling, Four Wheel Drive, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

  • Ad ID
    420240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2926
  • Engine Model
    2926
