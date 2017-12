LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 Td6 VOGUE 4dr Auto

Accessories

RANGE ROVER VOGUE 3.0 TD6 AUTOMATIC, TWO PREVIOUS OWNERS 107000 MILES SERVICE BOOK WITH 12 STAMPS THE LAST AT 105936 MILES ON 07-05-17, MAY MOT BUT NEW ONE WILL BE DONE BEFORE THE CAR GOES, ABSOLUTELY EXCELLENT INSIDE AND OUT AND DRIVES SUPERB, POWER STEERING, ABS, ESP, ALLOYS, CD, SAT NAV, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS,E/SEATS, E/WINDOWS, E/MIRRORS, E/SUNROOF, AIR CON CLIMATE, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING (TWO KEYS)ANY FURTHER QUESTIONS CALL 07860802942.VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.THANKS FOR LOOKING.