LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Vogue SE 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Corris Grey with Ivory Premium Leather and Grand black lacquer trim, 1 Owner with Full Service History and Just Serviced! Cost New £84k with £7k Extra's! EXTRA'S:- 22" diamond turned Autobiography alloys, Electric tilt/slide Panoramic glass sunroof, Black exterior pack, Contrast roof - Santorini Black, Mud flaps, Soft close doors, 4 zone climate control, Heated wood & leather steering wheel, Full size spare. VOGUE SE FEATURES:- Adaptive cruise control with queue assist, Reverse camera, Electric folding and auto dimming door mirrors, High beam assist, Xenon headlights with LED signature lights, Power tailgate, Keyless entry, Dual view touch screen, HDD Navigation system, Personal telephone integration with Bluetooth and voice recognition, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Digital TV, USB connection, Meridian 825W surround sound system, Heated & cooled front seats, Electric memory front seats, Heated rear seats, Electric folding rear seats, Mood lighting + much more! **THIS STUNNING VOGUE SE WILL BE SUPPLIED WITH - Full Service History carried out by L/Rover @13k, 30k, 44k and Just Serviced by specialist @ 55k miles : 1 Yrs MOT : On matching Continental tyres : Full Detailed Valet : Nationwide Executive Plus Warranty : HPI Gold Check Clear : Full Leather Book Pack : 2 Keys! ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY*** Please visit www.kaimparkgarage.com or contact us for Competitive Finance Quotes, FaceTime walk around appraisal or Personal Video Presentation of this vehicle.