LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Vogue 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TD V6 Vogue 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 59000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Corris Grey, CALL 01245 351234, GREY, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV Enhanced Touch Screen, 21?? Hybrid Alloys, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Contrast Stitching, Shadow Walnut Veneer, Rear View Camera, Digital TV, Adaptive Dynamics, Meridian Sound System, Auto High Beam Assist, Soft Close Doors, Traffic Message Channel, DAB Radio, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Rotary Gearshift, Phone, Ambience Lighting, Dark Atlas Grille, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Rain Sensor, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Climate Control, 59k Miles, Corris Grey Metallic with Ebony Oxford Leather, 42,000

  • Ad ID
    414909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    59000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£42,000

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

