loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Vogue 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TD V6 Vogue 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Corris Grey Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, GREY, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, AUTO VAT Q, SAT NAV, Enhanced Touch Screen, 20'' Stormer Sparkle Silver Alloys, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Ebony Macassar, Traffic Message Channel, Digital TV, Rear View Camera, Auto High Beam Assist, Meridian Sound System, DAB Radio, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Rotary Gearshift, Phone, Atlas Grille, Ambience Lighting, Adaptive Dynamics, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Climate Control, 60k Miles, Corris Grey Metallic with Ebony Leather, 43,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417489
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£43,000

Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!