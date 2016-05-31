LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Vogue 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TD V6 Vogue 4x4 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Corris Grey Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, GREY, 1 owner, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, AUTO VAT Q, SAT NAV, Enhanced Touch Screen, 20'' Stormer Sparkle Silver Alloys, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Ebony Macassar, Traffic Message Channel, Digital TV, Rear View Camera, Auto High Beam Assist, Meridian Sound System, DAB Radio, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Rotary Gearshift, Phone, Atlas Grille, Ambience Lighting, Adaptive Dynamics, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Front and Rear Climate Control, 60k Miles, Corris Grey Metallic with Ebony Leather, 43,000
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017