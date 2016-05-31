LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography 4X4 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography 4X4 5dr (start/stop) Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 39000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Metallic White, CALL 01245 351234, WHITE, 1 owner, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, VAT Q, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, SAT NAV, Enhanced Touch Screen, DAB Radio, Meridian Surround Sound System, 22?? Diamond Turned Alloys, Black Roof, Auto High Beam Assist, Proximity Mirror Camera, Heated Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Winged Headrests, Front and Rear Heated and Cooled Seats, Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Electric Rear Seats with Lumbar Support, Massage Seats, Stop/Start Starter System, Heated Front Windscreen, Park Heating, Ambience Lighting 3, Xenon Headlamps with LED Signature, Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist, Soft Close Doors, Passive Entry with Push Button Start, Surround Camera System, Reverse Traffic Detection, Blind Spot Monitor, Closing Vehicle Sensing, Traffic Message Channel, Dual View Touchscreen, Digital TV, Grand Black Veneer, Bluetooth, Adaptive Dynamics, Electric Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Rain Sensor, Privacy Glass, Premium Air Con, 39k Miles, Fuji White Metallic with Ivory Semi Aniline Leather, 62,000
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017