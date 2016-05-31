LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 SDV6 XXV 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 SDV6 XXV 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68238 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Front park distance control,Power assisted steering,Premium navigation including voice and TMC with touch screen,Push button starter,Rear park distance control,Rear view camera,Surround camera system,Trip computer,DAB Digital radio,Hybrid TV,Meridian audio system with radio/single cd player/MP3/825W amp + 17 speakers,Rear seat DVD entertainment system,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,'Global' closing of front/rear windows,Bi-xenon adaptive headlights,Body colour bumpers,Body colour door handles,Body colour door mirrors,Body colour rear applique panel,Body colour tailgate handle,Body coloured front grille vanes,Body coloured wheel arches,Electric front sunroof and fixed rear glass,Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Full length roof rails,Heated windscreen + washer jets,High beam assistant,Power foldback door mirrors,Premium metallic paint,Privacy glass (to rear of B post),Rear bumper tread plate in silver,Side fender vents in silver,Silver grille mesh,Silver roof rails,Tailgate wash/wipe,Tow assist,Accessory socket in rear,Automatic climate control,Centre cooler storage box,Complex 35/30/35 2nd row seat,Cup holders,Electric height/reach adjustable steering column,Extended leather door armrests,Extended leather grab handles,Gloss black wood and leather steering wheel with contrast stitching,Heated seats front and rear,Heated steering wheel,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Interior mood lighting,Isofix,Loadspace cover,Luggage net,Luxury carpet mats,Parking heater,Rear air conditioning,Split fold rear seat (65/35),Third row map lights,Bright pack - Discovery,Exterior detection pack - Discovery,Non smokers pack - Discovery,Windsor leather pack - Discovery,Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic Brakeforce Distribution + Emergency Brake Assit,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Curtain airbags,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front and rear head airbags,Gradient acceleration control,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Electric steering column lock,Engine immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Remote locking,Volumetric anti theft alarm,Active roll mitigation,Diesel particulate filter,Electronic air suspension/variable ride height,Terrain Response,Extended leather dash trim,Gloss black interior trim,20'' 5 split spoke alloy wheels,Space saver spare wheel
Charles Hurst Land Rover Belfast
BT126LR
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017