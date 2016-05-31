loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XXV Special Edition Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XXV Special Edition Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47203 Engine Size: Ext Color: Causeway Grey

Accessories

Land Rover Discovery Finished in Causeway Grey Specification Includes Leather, Cirrus 'Windsor' seats/Ebony detail, Cirrus/Lunar colourway, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Electric sunroof, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Full size spare wheel, 7 seat configuration, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear air-con & roof controls, Surround Camera System, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Park heating, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor + wade sensing, Front fog lamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416034
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47203 mi
  • Doors
    5
£35,990

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

