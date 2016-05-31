LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XXV Special Edition Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (256hp) XXV Special Edition Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47203 Engine Size: Ext Color: Causeway Grey
Land Rover Discovery Finished in Causeway Grey Specification Includes Leather, Cirrus 'Windsor' seats/Ebony detail, Cirrus/Lunar colourway, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Electric sunroof, Privacy glass, Rear Seat Entertainment, Full size spare wheel, 7 seat configuration, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear air-con & roof controls, Surround Camera System, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Park heating, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive xenon headlamps with LED signature, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind spot monitor + wade sensing, Front fog lamps
