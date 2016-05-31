loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 3.0 D300 R-Dynamic SE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 3.0 D300 R-Dynamic SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2401 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: GREY

Bluetooth system, Land Rover InControl apps, 360 degree Park Distance Control, PAS, Rear cross traffic alert, InControl Touch pro navigation, Interactive Driver display, Service indicator, Trip computer, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Wi-Fi hot spot,This stunning NEW Velar is a EX Demonstrator with low mileage! Finished in Carpathian Grey with Ebony leather interior.

  • Ad ID
    401491
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2401 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£70,000

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

