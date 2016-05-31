loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: SILVER

Full Leather Interior, Touchscreen Display, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Radio/CD Autochanger, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bags, Side Air Bags, Remote Control Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Remote Central Door Locking, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Full Leather Interior, Head Air Bags - Front, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Heated Steering Wheel, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls , Touchscreen Display, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth

  • Ad ID
    419690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2926
  • Engine Model
    2926
£6,450

A W B Motor Co ltd
Dukinfield, SK164LG, Cheshire
United Kingdom

