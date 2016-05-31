LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: SILVER
Full Leather Interior, Touchscreen Display, Climate Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Radio/CD Autochanger, Heated Seats Front and Rear, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bags, Side Air Bags, Remote Control Volumetric Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Remote Central Door Locking, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System.
A W B Motor Co ltd
Dukinfield, SK164LG, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017