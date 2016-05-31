Accessories

......This truly is a nice example of the stylish, versatile and luxurious LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP in timeless metallic silver, sitting upon sporty 18" alloy wheels! The vehicles spacious, modern interior has stylishly upholstered grey leather electric seating and has many extras including satellite navigation, touchscreen colour display, dual climate control, cruise control, Venture camera, heated seats, 12 way electric seats, heated steering wheel, 4 E/W, CD multi stereo, Harman Kardon speaker system, Sunroof....the list is endless!!! This HPI clear vehicle will be sold with a fresh 12 month MOT, has a full service history, sat nav DVD, VOSA history report and 2 keys too!!! ANY TEST OR TRIAL WELCOME....TOP WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth