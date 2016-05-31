loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 130243 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

......This truly is a nice example of the stylish, versatile and luxurious LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 VOGUE 5d AUTO 175 BHP in timeless metallic silver, sitting upon sporty 18" alloy wheels! The vehicles spacious, modern interior has stylishly upholstered grey leather electric seating and has many extras including satellite navigation, touchscreen colour display, dual climate control, cruise control, Venture camera, heated seats, 12 way electric seats, heated steering wheel, 4 E/W, CD multi stereo, Harman Kardon speaker system, Sunroof....the list is endless!!! This HPI clear vehicle will be sold with a fresh 12 month MOT, has a full service history, sat nav DVD, VOSA history report and 2 keys too!!! ANY TEST OR TRIAL WELCOME....TOP WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Electric Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control Volumetric, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Deadlocks, Electronic Stability Programme, Head Air Bags - Front, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Power Socket - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Speakers - Eleven, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    130243 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2926
  • Engine Model
    2926
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£5,495

Hearsall Common Car Sales
Coventry, CV56HB, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!