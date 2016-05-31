loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 HSE 5d AUTO 175 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.9 TD6 HSE 5d AUTO 175 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 117512 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: SILVER

........This really is an excellent example of the stylish, spacious and well appointed LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 HSE 5d AUTO 175 BHP in timeless metallic silver, sitting upon 20" sporty alloys The vehicles spacious, interior comes with an excellent specification including full leather electric seats heated seats cruise control climate control remote multi function steering wheel side steps to name just a few comes with service history/invoices 3 keys and much much more....the list is endless!!! This HPI clear vehicle with 12 months mot, has a full VOSA history report, and she truly looks and drives superb!!! ANY TEST OR TRIAL WELCOME.... TOP WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE!!!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer, Cruise Control, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Power-Assisted Steering, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Full Size, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    419040
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    117512 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2926
  • Engine Model
    2926
