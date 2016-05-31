loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.9 TD6 5d AUTO 175 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER Trim: 2.9 TD6 5d AUTO 175 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 2926 Ext Color: SILVER

Buy with confidence from a lovely family run independent used car vehicle retailer in liverpool. **All our cars come with a BRAND NEW 12 months MOT, a SERVICE, FREE COMPREHENSIVE PARTS & LABOUR WARRANTY, FREE AXA ROADSIDE RECOVERY & Breakdown Assist plus all are HPI checked and clear** PART EXCHANGE welcome and top prices paid with a TEST DRIVE always available. With flexible LOW RATE finance packages, no deposit required and cash back available we have a deal to suit every budget.,Central Door Locking - Remote, Immobiliser, Alarm, Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Head Air Bags - Front/Rear, Traction Control System, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Cruise Control, Computer, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dipping Rear View, Armrest - Rear, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Folding, Spare Wheel - Full Size

  • Ad ID
    405984
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Range Rover
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2926
  • Engine Model
    2926
£10,995

Liverpool Car Centre
Liverpool, L209NG, Merseyside
United Kingdom

