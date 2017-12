LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.238 S 5d AUTO 238 BHP

Accessories

IN BRAND NEW CONDITION ONLY DONE 400 MILES, ELECTRIC SLIDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ELECTRIC AIR SUSPENSION, 21 inch 5 SPLIT SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS, CARBON FIBER MIRROR COVERS, PRIVACY GLASS, DEPLORABLE SIDE STEPS, FRONT AND REAR MUD FLAPS, GEAR SHIFT PADDLES, RUBBER BOOT MAT, ADDITIONAL SPEC IS SAT NAV, REVERSE CAMERA, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, HEATED WINDSCREEN, AUTO DIMMING AND FOLDING ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION PRO, BLUETOOTH PHONE, PARK ASSIST, KEYLESS ENTRY AND START, IN CONTROL APPS, DAB DIGITAL RADIO, INTERACTIVE DRIVERS DISPLAY, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPERATED CHILD LOCKS, FRONT AND REAR CUP HOLDERS, PLEASE CALL TO VIEW AND TEST DRIVE CAR TODAY, WE ARE OFFERING FINANCE ON THIS CAR AND NO PAYMENTS UNTIL NEXT YEAR. CALL TODAY TO LEAVE A SMALL DEPOSIT & SECURE THIS VEHICLE, ALL CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED, INDOOR SHOWROOM, LE4 9HU, ** WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, MON-SAT 9AM-5PM, SUN 11AM-4PM ** DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE AVAILABLE - FINANCE AVAILABLE - NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE - PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED ...