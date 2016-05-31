LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Double Cab Pick Up - Chelsea Wide Track

Accessories

CTC INTERIOR OPTIONS: Front Sports GTB Seats in Quilted & Perforated Leather, Instrument Binnacle in Leather, Door Cards in Black Leather, Double 3-Spoke Steering Wheel in Satin Silver, Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium, Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather, PERFORMANCE UPGRADE: 2 Inch Suspension Lift, CTC EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Defend 68 Alloy Wheels - 9x16inch in Satin Black, 285x75x16inch Renegade Tyres - Set of 4, X-Lander Front Grille, Side Vents with Mesh - Stainless Steel, Shadow Chrome Headlamps, Roof in Satin Black, Front Roof Wing with LED Lights, Crystal LED Rear Stop Light, Crystal LED Rear Indicator Light, Crystal Clear LED Indicator Light, Crystal Clear LED Front Side Light, Twin Crosshair Exhaust System in Stainless Steel inc. Exhaust Shields, Complete Colour Change - Our signature Cromax paint finish, Investing in British Industry Logo, Front & Rear Wide Wings with Integrated Vents & Bolt Apertures, Front Bumper Sump Guard - Aluminium, Front Bumper Replacement including Bumper Lights - Stainless Steel, Bonnet Vents with Mesh - Stainless Steel, FACTORY OPTIONS: All Wheel Drive, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Cold Climate Pack, Driver & Front Passenger Sun Visors, Dual Range Six Speed Transmission, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front Centre Console Storage Compartment, Locking Wheel Nuts, Manual Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Manual Dipping Interior Rear View Mirror, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Folding Step,